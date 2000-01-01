BillBuddy - Automated Invoice

All your invoices in one place by simply forwarding your emails
Super easy invoice collection

Invoice collection has really never been this easy!

Create an inbox

Create an inbox to categorise your invoices. Add the email address to your contacts and start collecting.

Forward your invoices

Forward every invoice you receive to one of your BillBuddy inboxes. We accept plain emails and emails with PDF attachments

Let us do the rest

BillBuddy will try process your invoices automatically. Is the invoice not recognised? No worries, we will teach BillBuddy within 24 hours.

Pricing and Features

Basic
$5.99
monthly
  • 1 personal inbox
  • Up to 2000 invoices per month
  • Up to 5 new invoice types per month
  • Data export to Excel and CSV
Standard
$9.99
monthly
  • Up to 2 inboxes
  • Up to 5000 invoices per month
  • Up to 10 new invoice types per month
  • Data export to Excel and CSV
Unlimited
$15.99
monthly
  • Unlimited amount of inboxes
  • Up to 10000 invoices per month
  • Up to 25 new invoice types per month
  • Data export to Excel and CSV
Frequently Asked Questions

What is BillBuddy?

BillBuddy automates the process of keeping track of all your invoices. It automatically reads out all invoices you send it and stores the relevant data in a central place where you can access it whenever you want. This normalised data allows for reports and with BillBuddy's export functionality you have all the data you need at your fingertips.

Which file formats does BillBuddy accept?

PDF invoices are BillBuddy's favorite, of which you can attach as many as you want per email. In case no PDF files are found attached, the whole email will be treated as the invoice and will be processed.

How does BillBuddy automatically process my invoices?

With a large variety of types of invoices, BillBuddy is manually instructed on how each unknown invoice type is constructed. Recognising common patterns, BillBuddy gets smarter and quicker every day!

I have more questions or comments, how can I reach you?

BillBuddy is developed and monitored by Progresso ICT, based in The Hague, The Netherlands. Feel free to send an email to frits@progresso-ict.nl or find our company details in the footer below.