Frequently Asked Questions

What is BillBuddy? BillBuddy automates the process of keeping track of all your invoices. It automatically reads out all invoices you send it and stores the relevant data in a central place where you can access it whenever you want. This normalised data allows for reports and with BillBuddy's export functionality you have all the data you need at your fingertips.

Which file formats does BillBuddy accept? PDF invoices are BillBuddy's favorite, of which you can attach as many as you want per email. In case no PDF files are found attached, the whole email will be treated as the invoice and will be processed.

How does BillBuddy automatically process my invoices? With a large variety of types of invoices, BillBuddy is manually instructed on how each unknown invoice type is constructed. Recognising common patterns, BillBuddy gets smarter and quicker every day!